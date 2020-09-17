Coronavirus Australia live updates September 18: Victoria creeping out of coronavirus disaster; NSW to further relax COVID-19 restrictions; Australia’s worst-hit state for pandemic unemployment; More anti-lockdown protests planned

Anti-lockdown protesters are vowing to cause chaos across Melbourne this weekend, as a so-called ‘ring of steel’ faces its first major test.

The risk of fines and potential jail is not deterring anti-lockdown demonstrators, with three freedom rallies set to take place tomorrow and Sunday.

The locations and times won’t be revealed until 30 minutes before the rallies, as ringleaders try to avoid being arrested.

Police had been cracking down on protest organisers, taking them into custody before the rallies could take place.

But to get around this, those behind the events have now been concealing their identities online and sending encrypted messages to subscribers.