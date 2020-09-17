Corey Taylor Launches Into Expletive-Laden Tirade Against Anti-Maskers

Bradley Lamb
The Slipknot musician ‘almost wants’ the people who are so against wearing face masks to catch Covid-19 so they could experience the deadly coronavirus for themselves.


Slipknot star Corey Taylor is stunned by the masses still refusing to wear face coverings amid the ongoing Covid crisis.

The rocker, who makes his living wearing a mask onstage and in Slipknot videos, is upset with people who think wearing protection over their noses and mouths is a “political statement” and thinks perhaps they should experience the deadly virus for themselves.

“I almost want anti-maskers to catch it, just to prove a point,” Taylor told comedian Dean Delray on his “Let There Be Talk” podcast.

“There are still a bunch of f**king mooks with no masks on at the casinos (in adopted Las Vegas), and, actually, the people who were there, tourists or visitors or whatever, were giving s**t to people who were wearing masks. That was enough for me to just go, ‘You know what, man? F**k you!’ ”

“It’s like, not everything has to be a political f**king statement. It’s better to just be cautious. It’s better to be smart. You wanna walk around with no f**king mask on, you go ahead and spin the barrel, and let’s see how many times you can click it… This is about f**king keeping people safe, not just you you d**kless wonder. What the f**k is wrong with you?”

His comments come a day after former Oasis star Noel Gallagher revealed he was refusing to wear a mask in public, telling “The Matt Morgan Podcast“, “There’s too many f**king liberties being taken away. I don’t give a f**k. I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else.”

He added, “The whole thing’s b**locks. You’re supposed to wear them in (high end department store) Selfridges, yet you can f**king go down the pub and be surrounded by every f**king c**t. Do you know what I mean? It’s like, ‘Oh actually, we don’t have the virus in pubs but we have it in Selfridges?’ ”

