Cop Hit With Felony After Ordering Dog To Attack Black Man!!

A police officer from Utah has been charged with felony assault after he ordered his police dog to attack a Black man.

The victim was actually complying with the officer’s demands at the time.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance report on April 24 at a home in Salt Lake City.

Jeffery Ryans, 36, was in his yard when officers approached him. The cops then told him to “get on the ground or you’re gonna get bit.” The man then gets on his knees and places his hands behind his head, as requested by the officers, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

