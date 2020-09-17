College football Week 3: Picks and preview

Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Here’s what we know about Pitt after one game: the Panthers are ranked and Kenny Pickett is a good quarterback. Perhaps the most underrated quarterback in the ACC. During last weekend’s 55-0 win over Austin Peay, Pickett went 14 of 20 for 277 yards with a touchdown and also ran for a score. The competition gets tougher this weekend, but Syracuse managed just 202 total yards in a 31-6 loss at North Carolina. Pitt has won 12 of the last 14 with the Orange.

Prediction: Pittsburgh (-21)