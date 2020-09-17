College football Week 3: Picks and preview

1 of 23
Campbell (0-1) at Coastal Carolina (1-0), Friday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports
After beating Kansas for a second straight season, Coastal gets some prime-time love all to itself. Along with FCS Campbell, of course. Coastal Carolina rushed for 185 yards against the Jayhawks last weekend, and now face a Campbell squad that gave up 284 yards in a loss to a shorthanded Georgia Southern group a week ago. The Chanticleers last started 2-0 in 2016 — when they were part of the FCS.
Prediction: Coastal Carolina (-26 1/2)
2 of 23
Houston (0-0) at Baylor (0-0), Saturday, 11 a.m., Fox
Raymond Carlin III/USA TODAY Sports
COVID-19 issues prevented Houston and Baylor from playing other scheduled opponents this month. Of course, that’s not good news. However, that left an opening for these schools to get together for their first meeting since 1995 — back in the days of the Southwest Conference. This marks Dave Aranda’s debut as Baylor coach after years as LSU’s defensive coordinator. Houston, meanwhile, is trying to bounce back from a four-win season in 2019.
Prediction: Baylor (-4 1/2)
3 of 23
Austin Peay (0-2) at No. 13 Cincinnati (0-0), Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN+
Max Gersh/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC/USA TODAY
Cincinnati is coming off back-to-back 11-win seasons. The Bearcats return 16 starters from last season, including junior quarterback Desmond Ridder (4,609 career passing yards, 38 touchdown passes, 14 interceptions; 1,233 rushing yards). While Austin Peay is a resurgent FCS program, it lost 55-0 at Pittsburgh last week. This is slated to be the Governors final game of 2020 — for the moment.
Prediction: Cincinnati (-33 1/2)
4 of 23
Boston College (0-0) at Duke (0-1), Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN3
Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports
The Blue Devils fell short at Notre Dame to open the season, but they were certainly competitive. Their ACC slate continues against Boston College, which is a bit of an unknown for 2020. Former Notre Dame backup Phil Jurkovec could very well take the first snaps of the season for the Golden Eagles, who are looking to avoid a third consecutive loss to Duke.
Prediction: Duke (-5 1/2)
5 of 23
No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0) at Georgia State (0-0), Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports
If every FBS team was currently playing football now or in the next week, Louisiana-Lafayette would probably not be ranked for the first time since 1943, even after downing an overrated Iowa State team, 31-14. That said, this is college football amid a worldwide pandemic. While quarterback Levi Lewis is a good one, the Ragin’ Cajuns should be commended for a defense that allowed 303 total yards last weekend. They’ve also won four straight over Sun Belt foe Georgia State.
Prediction: Louisiana (-17)
6 of 23
Tulsa (0-0) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (0-0), Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN
Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports
Coach Mike Gundy still has a job at Oklahoma State despite his questionable fashion sense from over the summer. Perhaps more importantly for the Cowboys, star running back Chuba Hubbard did not leave school over Gundy’s antics and other alleged issues towards players. Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards in 2019. He ran for 256 of those with three touchdowns on 32 carries during a 40-21 win at Tulsa last season.
Prediction: Oklahoma State (-23)
7 of 23
Syracuse (0-1) at No. 25 Pittsburgh (1-0), Saturday, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
Here’s what we know about Pitt after one game: the Panthers are ranked and Kenny Pickett is a good quarterback. Perhaps the most underrated quarterback in the ACC. During last weekend’s 55-0 win over Austin Peay, Pickett went 14 of 20 for 277 yards with a touchdown and also ran for a score. The competition gets tougher this weekend, but Syracuse managed just 202 total yards in a 31-6 loss at North Carolina. Pitt has won 12 of the last 14 with the Orange.
Prediction: Pittsburgh (-21)
8 of 23
Navy (0-1) at Tulane (1-0), Saturday, 11 a.m., ABC
Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports
We dig into some American Athletic Conference action with this one. Navy will have had nearly two weeks to prepare for a potential bounce back from that rough 55-3 loss to BYU on Sept. 7. Tulane, meanwhile, needed 21 unanswered points over the third and fourth quarters to rally for a 27-24 win at South Alabama last weekend. The Midshipmen have won five of the last six meetings with Tulane.
Prediction: Navy (+7)
9 of 23
Liberty (0-0) at Western Kentucky (0-1), Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Pat McDonogh/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC/USA TODAY
WKU dropped its opener 35-21 at Louisville, and had no real answer for the Cardinals’ talented pass game while allowing 343 through the air. Still, the Hilltoppers enter this contest as the favorite. It’s been an interesting preseason on and off the field at Liberty , which must move on without quarterback graduated quarterback Stephen Calvert (12,025 career yards, 93 TD passes).
Prediction: Western Kentucky (-14)
10 of 23
South Florida (1-0) at No. 7 Notre Dame (1-0), Saturday, 1:30 a.m., USA
Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame’s one and – expected – only season in the ACC is off to a good start. It wasn’t totally easy, but the Irish prevailed 27-13 over over Duke in South Bend. While the Irish did a relatively nice job defensively, the big impact was made offensively via sophomore Kyren Williams, who ran for 112 yards with two touchdowns on 19 carries. South Florida, meanwhile, will be in for a much bigger test after winning 27-6 over The Citadel, of the FCS, last week.
Prediction: South Florida (+25 1/2)
11 of 23
Stephen F. Austin (0-1) at UT San Antonio (1-0), Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPN3
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports
UTSA is coming off what might end up being one of the most exciting games of 2020. The Roadrunners failed to hold a couple of significant leads against Texas State last weekend before winning 51-48 in double overtime. UTSA running back Sincere McCormick is one to watch after gaining 197 yards last weekend. Now, they take on an FCS foe looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2017.
Prediction: UTSA (-14 1/2)
12 of 23
Florida Atlantic (0-0) at Georgia Southern (1-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports
As of Wednesday evening this matchup was a still on, however the situation is reportedly fluid. After Georgia Southern played with just 33 players because of COVID-19-related issues in last weekend’s 27-26 win over over Campbell, FAU is apparently dealing with similar issues. While it’s uncertain how many Georgia Southern players will be available, it would likely have the advantage with the Owl shorthanded.
Prediction: Georgia Southern (-1 1/2)
13 of 23
No. 14 UCF (0-0) at Georgia Tech (1-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports
This might end up being the best matchup of Week 3. UCF opens its season ranked in the AP Poll, but it could find a serious challenge after Georgia Tech went to Tallahassee and left with a 16-13 win over Florida State. It’s also a matchup of two promising young quarterbacks. Yellow Jackets freshman Jeff Sims threw for 277 yards and ran for 64 last weekend while UCF’s Dillon Gabriel, meanwhile, is coming off a strong freshman campaign (3,653 yards, 29 TDs, seven INTs in 2019).
Prediction: UCF (-7 1/2)
14 of 23
No. 24 Appalachian State (1-0) at Marshall (1-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports
This could be a fun one. Appalachian State needed a 14-point fourth quarter to beat Charlotte 35-20, but it racked up 308 rushing yards in the process. Marshall, meanwhile, ran for 282 and quarterback Grant Wells threw for 307 yards with four touchdowns in a 59-0 rout over Eastern Kentucky in one of the first games of this unique 2020 season. This is the first meeting between the teams since 2002.
Prediction: Appalachian State (-5)
15 of 23
Charlotte (0-1) at No. 12 North Carolina (1-0), Saturday, 2:20 p.m., ESPN3
Robert Willett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
College football fans should know about North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, however, the Tar Heels’ defense looked strong while holding Syracuse to 202 total yards during last weekend’s 31-6 win. Charlotte is an improving program under coach Will Healy, but perhaps not enough to pull off the upset in Chapel Hill. Though, the 49ers might end up covering.
Prediction: Charlotte (+29 1/2)
16 of 23
The Citadel (0-1) at No. 1 Clemson (1-0), Saturday, 3 p.m., ACC Network
Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC/USA TODAY
The questions here are just how much will Clemson win by and how long will Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Co. play? The Tigers had little trouble rolling to a 37-13 win over Wake Forest to open this unique season. Heisman Trophy frontrunner threw for 351 yards and Etienne ran for 102. Clemson’s won the last four meetings with The Citadel by a 196-26 count.
Prediction: Clemson (-44 1/2)
17 of 23
Troy (0-0) at Middle Tennessee (0-1), Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports
After a COVID-19 issues postponed Troy’s season opener against Louisiana-Monroe earlier this month, the Trojans are finally set to take the field in 2020. Following three straight seasons with at least 10 wins, Troy went 5-7 in 2019, so there is plenty of motivation this season. Middle Tennessee, meanwhile, has had two weeks to prepare for a rebound after being routed 42-0 at Army on Sept. 5.
Prediction: Middle Tennessee (+3 1/2)
18 of 23
SMU (1-0) at North Texas (1-0), Saturday, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports
SMU hopes for a better overall performance after barely winning at Texas State, 31-24 on Sept. 5. Shane Buechele threw for 367 yards but only one touchdown and with two interceptions in that contest. TJ McDaniel rushing for 130 yards also helped. The Mustangs have won four of the last five against their Dallas neighbor, including 49-27 last season.
Prediction: North Texas (+14)
19 of 23
Texas State (0-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (0-1), Saturday, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
John Jones/USA TODAY Sports
Texas State has dropped its two games by a combined 10 points. The most recent, 51-48 in double overtime to UTSA last weekend. Monroe fell 37-7 at Army. Now, these two hook up for some Sun Belt Conference fun. Louisiana-Monroe has won the last four meetings versus Texas State, with three of those games decided by 10 or fewer points.
Prediction: Texas State (-5 1/2)
20 of 23
No. 17 Miami, Fla. (1-0) at No. 18 Louisville (1-0), Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC/USA TODAY
The only game of the week that features a pair of ranked opponents, and this comes in the ACC. While D’Eriq King was solid during his Miami debut in the 31-14 win over UAB, the Hurricanes defense would like another big effort after holding the Blazers to 285 yards. At Louisville, quarterback Micale Cunningham is thrilled with all the offensive talent surrounding him. He threw for 343 yards with three touchdowns and a pick during a 35-21 win over Western Kentucky.
Prediction: Louisville (-2 1/2)
21 of 23
Louisiana Tech (0-0) at Southern Mississippi (0-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Cam Bonelli/Hattiesburg American via Imagn Content Services, LLC/USA TODAY
As of now, Louisiana Tech appears good to go after its scheduled opener with Baylor was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Conference USA foe Southern Miss is trying to bounce back from a 32-21 home loss to South Alabama in its opener back on Sept. 3. Louisiana Tech snapped a four-game slide in the series with last year’s 45-30 triumph.
Prediction: Louisiana Tech (+5)
22 of 23
Wake Forest (0-1) at North Carolina State (0-0), Saturday, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports
Expect some rust as North Carolina State finally gets to play its opener. Wake, meanwhile, must find a way to leave behind that 37-13 loss to Clemson last week. The Wolfpack are coming off a disappointing 4-8 season from 2019, and have lost three in a row during this series. That’s all in the past, though, so at least they can focus on potential better days in 2020.
Prediction: Wake Forest (+2 1/2)
23 of 23
Abilene Christian (0-0) at UTEP (1-1), Saturday, 8 p.m., ESPN3
Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK
After snapping an 11-game skid with its 10-point season-opening win over Stephen F. Austin, UTEP fell back down to Earth with a 59-3 loss at Texas. The Miners are still challenged when it comes to big-time talent, but one would think they should be able to take down an FCS program in Abilene that’s had one winning season in the last five.
Prediction: UTEP (-4)
Jeff Mezydlo has written about sports and entertainment online and for print for more than 25 years. He grew up in the far south suburbs of Chicago, 20 minutes from the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Ind. He’s also the proud father of 11-year-old Matthew, aka “Bobby Bruin,” mascot of St. Robert Bellarmine School in Chicago. You can follow Jeff at @jeffm401.