College football Week 3: 15 players to watch

You may look at Week 3’s schedule and not be very impressed. The SEC is still a week away from starting up and there are only 11 ranked teams even playing. Maybe you’re thinking this is the Saturday you put out your fall decorations instead of watching teams you typically don’t watch until the pre-Christmas bowls. Well, don’t be fooled. Last week, three Sun Belt schools went on the road against the Big 12 and won games. Louisiana stunned Iowa State, Arkansas State beat Kansas State and Coastal Carolina pounded Kansas. Also, with the Big Ten and Pac 12 not playing, the Associated Press poll has some new blood in the rankings.

So check out some teams and names you may not be accustomed to during Week 3.