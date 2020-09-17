Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Revealed She’s Having A Boy

“Hahahaha, might as well tell you…” -Chrissy
Chrissy’s first two children — Luna and Miles — were conceived via IVF, but this baby was a complete surprise. In fact, she got her breast implants removed while she was pregnant and didn’t even know it! (This is because she was so early on in the pregnancy, it wasn’t detected at the time of surgery.)
Well, today Chrissy — who is currently on strict bed rest — gave an Instagram update. In her story, she said, “I wanted to update you. My placenta sucks. It’s always been kind of, um, the bad part of my pregnancies. With Luna, with Miles — it just stopped feeding him, taking care of him, I was like stealing all of his food because I was getting huge, but he wasn’t getting big at all. So, he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times…”
She continued, saying, “Anyways, it’s super weak, um, that’s so weird because the baby is really, really healthy and he’s big — OOPS — I’m stupid. Anyway, um, yeah… So, it’s growing beautifully, everything’s good. I’m feeling really good…”
She then confirmed she shared the gender with this caption on her video:
“But, my placenta is really, really weak, and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So, basically, it’s just pretty high-risk. … This poor thing has been through so much already. We just have to get my placenta healthy again and that means not moving. So, I’m on complete and total, ‘Don’t get out, except to pee pee,’ bed rest. I just wanted to share that because I tell you guys everything.”
It was the perfect, most Chrissy Teigen way to announce she’s having a boy!
Here’s wishing Chrissy a happy and healthy remainder of the rest of her pregnancy!
