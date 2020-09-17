Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Revealed She’s Having A Boy

Well, today Chrissy — who is currently on strict bed rest — gave an Instagram update. In her story, she said, “I wanted to update you. My placenta sucks. It’s always been kind of, um, the bad part of my pregnancies. With Luna, with Miles — it just stopped feeding him, taking care of him, I was like stealing all of his food because I was getting huge, but he wasn’t getting big at all. So, he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times…”