Chris Rock Defends Jimmy Fallon’s Blackface: He Isn’t Racist!!

Chris Rock is speaking out in defense of Jimmy Fallon’s shameful Blackface past, insisting that his friend is not a racist.

He copped the pleas during a recent interview with The New York Times.

“Hey, man, I’m friends with Jimmy. Jimmy’s a great guy,” Rock told the publication. “And he didn’t mean anything. A lot of people want to say intention doesn’t matter, but it does. And I don’t think Jimmy Fallon intended to hurt me. And he didn’t.”

He dismissed the sketches as “bad comedy.”

Fallon tweeted an apology for the Blackface in May.

“In 2000, While on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this,” “The Tonight Show” host wrote in a tweet. “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

Is he forgiven?