Chris Rock Defends Jimmy Fallon’s Blackface: He Isn’t Racist!!

Bradley Lamb
Chris Rock is speaking out in defense of Jimmy Fallon’s shameful Blackface past, insisting that his friend is not a racist.

He copped the pleas during a recent interview with The New York Times.

“Hey, man, I’m friends with Jimmy. Jimmy’s a great guy,” Rock told the publication. “And he didn’t mean anything. A lot of people want to say intention doesn’t matter, but it does. And I don’t think Jimmy Fallon intended to hurt me. And he didn’t.” 

