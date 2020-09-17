Cheer’s Jerry Harris Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

The arrest comes just days after USA Today reported that the famous cheerleader was being investigated by the FBI. According to the publication, who cited multiple sources, authorities were looking into allegations that the 21-year-old solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.

In response to the report, a spokesperson for Jerry told E! News, “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed, the true facts will be revealed.”

The criminal complaint obtained by E! News further alleged that Jerry solicited child pornography images and videos from two twin boys on multiple occasions.

The complaint later stated that the Cheer star admitted, during a voluntary interview with law enforcement on Sept. 14, to asking one of the alleged victims to take explicit photographs and videos through Snapchat, knowing the minor was 13. Jerry also admitted to engaging in ongoing Snapchat conversations with the individual beginning in Dec. 2018 and continuing through March 2020.