‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Arrested for Child Pornography

Jerry Harris, a subject of Netflix’s Cheer docu-series, was arrested Thursday and charged with production of child pornography, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Earlier in the week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Harris’ home in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Ill. Per USA Today, the FBI is looking into reports that Harris allegedly solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.

The allegations stem from 14-year-old twin brothers who maintain that Harris repeatedly harassed them online and in person when they were 13 and he was 19. One of the brothers also accuses Harris of asking him for sex at two cheerleading competitions.

TVLine has reached out to representatives for Harris and Netflix for comment.

After Cheer was released in January, Harris quickly became one of the docu-series’ most recognizable faces. The show follows a competitive cheerleading team at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. In it, Harris comes across as a sweet, supportive presence known for his motivational “mat talk,” or shouted kudos from the sidelines as his teammates practice gravity-defying routines.

Harris’ popularity with viewers eventually led to other opportunities, including serving as a red carpet interviewer for Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show.

Cheer Season 2 had already hit a major snag when the national cheerleading competition for which the team prepares all year was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, putting the future of the show in limbo. “We’re still trying to figure that out,” director and executive producer Greg Whiteley told TheWrap in July, adding: “There’s enough interest in there being a subsequent season that it’d be silly for us not to explore it. But under the current conditions it’s made it complicated, I’ll say that. We’re still working through it.”