Chargers’ Mike Pouncey out for season

The Chargers will be without their veteran center for the entirety of the 2020 season. GM Tom Telesco announced Thursday Mike Pouncey plans to undergo surgery to repair a hip injury.

Pouncey will go under the knife at some point in September, and the procedure will prevent him from playing in 2020. The Bolts will place Pouncey on IR and promote fullback Gabe Nabers to their 53-man roster.

For arguably the NFL’s most injury-prone team, this represents a major setback. Both Pouncey and Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner missed the Chargers’ opener, and Pouncey joins All-Pro safety Derwin James in being out for the season. Starting linebacker Drue Tranquill also suffered a broken ankle against the Bengals.

For Pouncey, it looks like a crossroads moment. The former Dolphins starter missed 11 games last season due to a neck injury. He was medically cleared to return this summer, but the hip troubles that the Florida alumnus experienced with the Dolphins continue to plague him. During the 2017 season, Pouncey said he will at some point early in his post-playing life need a hip replacement.

Still, the former first-round pick rebounded in his first Bolts season to make the Pro Bowl. The Chargers also signed him to a one-year extension, but his contract expires after the 2020 slate. Pouncey, 31, stands to head into free agency a major question mark.