Chargers’ Mike Pouncey having season-ending hip surgery

The Los Angeles Chargers confirmed on Thursday that four-time Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey has been placed on injured reserve and will undergo season-ending hip surgery before September ends.

“On top of being a Pro Bowl talent, he’s the ultimate captain, teammate, and competitor,” general manager Tom Telesco said of the 31-year-old, who can become a free agent after this season. Telesco continued:

“Quite simply, he’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around. Mike’s played a major role in establishing the culture and standard we now have in our locker room and sets a tremendous example, especially for the younger members of our team. I’m happy he’ll remain around the team throughout the season, and all of us wish Mike a successful procedure and speedy recovery.”

As Alden Gonzalez of ESPN noted, Pouncey dealt with a hip injury in 2016 while playing for the Miami Dolphins, and he missed 11 games with the Chargers last year after he underwent neck surgery.

Guard Dan Feeney, selected by the Chargers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, is expected to slide over to center. Forrest Lamp, a second-round pick from that same year, will likely replace Feeney at guard.