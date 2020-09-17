‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Emmy Night Special: Brad Garrett vs Ray Romano

RELATED STORIES

Things look to be a bit rrrribald when ABC‘s Celebrity Family Feud returns with new episodes, starting this Sunday aka Emmy Night.

Airing at 7 pm ET, 9pm MT and after the Emmys for the West Coast, Sunday’s Feud pit Everybody Loves Raymond‘s Brad Garrett against his onetime TV brother Ray Romano, after which rock bands Fall Out Boy and Weezer will go head-to-head.

In the sneak peek above, Garrett — whose team of comedians is playing on behalf of the Maximum Hope Foundation — is asked to complete the sentence, “I need a long ____.” Will the sitcom giant go there? Press play to find out.

In the clip below, meanwhile, Team Garrett member Deb Gutierrez serves up her own saucy answer to a question:

Following the Emmy Night special, Celebrity Family Feud settles into its new time slot, Thursdays at 8/7c, starting Sept. 24 — where Kathie Lee Gifford battles fellow daytime-TV vet Ricki Lake, and 2 Chainz goes up against Big Boi. Press play below to watch Gifford fawn over host Steve Harvey’s… well, you’ll see. (And yes, this was taped pre-pandemic!)

Leading out of Celeb Family Feud on Thursdays will be new episodes of Press Your Luck and Match Game, starting Sept. 24.