Carole Baskin Responds To The Don Lewis Commercial

However, arguably one of the most shocking moments of the night wasn’t Carole’s claw-filled paso — it was a commercial that aired from the family of her ex-husband, Don Lewis.
The ad asked for any tips surrounding the disappearance of Don in 1997 — including whether or not “Carole Baskin was involved.”
Well, TMZ caught Carole as she was leaving rehearsals and asked her about the commercial and whether or not she hoped it would help find Don Lewis.
“That would be wonderful,” she said, adding that she would see it as a, “side benefit.”
Welp, there we have it! As this season of DWTS has only just begun, I’m sure this won’t be the last we’ll hear of this.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!