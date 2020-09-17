Cardi B Denies Rumors Offset Is Expecting Baby w/ Another Woman: There Is No Other Child!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Cardi B has shut down rumors that newly estranged husband, Offset, is expecting a child with another woman.

“There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false. Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to,” an insider told Page Six, adding that the rumors are “super false.”

