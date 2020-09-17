Cardi B Denies Rumors Offset Is Expecting Baby w/ Another Woman: There Is No Other Child!!

Cardi B has shut down rumors that newly estranged husband, Offset, is expecting a child with another woman.

“There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false. Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to,” an insider told Page Six, adding that the rumors are “super false.”

It was revealed this week that Cardi had filed from divorce from Offset amid fresh cheating rumors. At first, Cardi had filed for sole custody of their daughter, Kulture.

Since then, it has been revealed that she will now apply for joint custody.

“She went back to have the petition amended because she wasn’t aware that it read ‘primary custody.’ She wants them both to have custody and to co-parent. She’s not requesting spousal support or child support. She wants everything to be super amicable,” the source said.