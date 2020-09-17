Can the PS5 lay horizontally on its side?

Best answer: Yes. Though the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition were shown to be standing vertically during the initial announcement, both can lay on their sides horizontally. However, it appears that a special base may be needed to do so.

Can the PS5 lay on its side?

Just like its predecessor, the PS5 can lay flat on its side. There was some worry that it would need to stand vertically because it was shown that way during its initial announcement, but this is not the case. Both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition can be placed horizontally.

Does the PS5 need a base to lay horizontally?

It appears so. We haven’t seen too many pictures of the PS5 on its side, but those that have been released have some type of base underneath it to support it. This is likely due to the fact that the outer shell of the PS5 is curved and not flat.

Sony has not stated whether or not this is the same base that will be used when the console is standing vertically, or if players will need to purchase the horizontal stand separately.

Can the PS5 stand vertically?

Yes. It requires a stand, but the PS5 can be placed vertically. Good luck finding somewhere to fit it though, because it looks like it’s really tall — maybe even too tall for some entertainment stands.

How big is the PS5?

Sony has confirmed that the PS5 is pretty beefy. It’s official dimensions put at at a taller height and longer length than the Xbox Series X.