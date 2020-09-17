Bryce Cartwright released by Gold Coast Titans

The immediate NRL future of Bryce Cartwright is up in the air, after he was released by Gold Coast despite having more than a year to run on his contract.

Cartwright hasn’t played since July, when he walked out on the club to return to Sydney, citing personal reasons.

He is reported to be a on deal worth $450,000 a season, and he’s also likely to forfeit some of his 2020 payments as well.

The club indicated in a statement that Cartwright was keen to continue playing.

“The Gold Coast Titans have today confirmed the departure of Bryce Cartwright from the club,” the statement said.

“In recent weeks, Bryce has indicated to the club that his preference is to continue his career in New South Wales.

Bryce Cartwright during the Gold Coast Titans training session on the Gold Coast. (AAP)

“As such, the Titans have arrived at an agreement with Bryce to release him from his contractual obligations with immediate effect which will allow him to explore his options for the 2021 season and beyond.

“Bryce arrived on the Gold Coast prior to the 2018 season and since that time has made 43 senior appearances for the Titans.

“We would like to thank Bryce for his service to the Gold Coast Titans and wish him well for the next stage of his career.”

It’s been a turbulent year for the 25-year-old, who refused to get a flu shot as part of the NRL’s strict biosecurity protocols in the leadup to the competition restarting after the COVID-19 shutdown.

He was subsequently granted an exemption by Queensland’s Chief Medical Officer, which allowed him to continue playing without the vaccination.

Cartwright joined the Titans from Penrith in 2018, lured initially by former coach Garth Brennan, who had guided Cartwright in the lower grades at the Panthers.

But when Brennan was dumped midway through the 2019 season, Cartwright’s future was clouded, and he played just seven games in 2020.