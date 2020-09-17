Brielle Biermann Defends Sitting on Stepdad Kroy’s Lap

Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Brielle Biermann, 23, hit back at commenters who had a lot to say about her photo with stepdad Kroy Biermann.

On Sept. 14, Brielle posted a photo to Instagram of her sitting on adoptive father Kroy’s lap, which she shared in honor of the former NFL player’s 35th birthday celebration at Bone’s restaurant in Atlanta.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most amazing father & man I’ll ever know. I couldn’t imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self! I’m so proud of you and all you’ve accomplished,” Brielle wrote on Instagram. “We had too much fun last night i forgot to post yesterday. love love love you dad!”

While the first photo features just Brielle and Kroy, the second pic in Brielle’s slideshow includes Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kim. Still, some commenters accused Brielle of getting too close to the reality star’s husband.