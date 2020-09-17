Blac Chyna: Rob Kardashian Does Not Pay Child Support!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Blac Chyna has revealed that she is raining her three-year-old daughter, Dream, without any financial assistance from her baby daddy — Rob Kardashian.

Chyna sat down for an interview with SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation, where she was asked what her “biggest flex” was.

“Just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support. So that’s my biggest flex,” she responded.

