Bhumi Pednekar to wrap up her next Durgavati end of September

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to finally resume work on her next film, Durgavati. After being in the lockdown for more than six months and working on conserving the environment in this forced break, Bhumi is now going to get back to work. According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, the actress is going to finish the patchwork on Durgavati at the end of September.

Bhumi Pednekar had started working on Durgavati in January and has almost finished her work when the lockdown was announced. She had just two days of work remaining then. Bhumi will now resume the shoot on September 29 and 30 at Mumbai’s filmcity. Bhumi and Jisshu Sengupta will shoot on these two days. Co-actors Arshad Warsi and Mahie Gill have already finished shooting.

A source tells Mumbai Mirror, “Bhumi, along with Jisshu Sengupta, who plays a pivotal role, will be a part of the upcoming schedule. Arshad has wrapped up his work and is on the verge of completing his dubbing. Bhumi and Jisshu, too, have been dubbing for their respective tracks. After this two day shoot, it will be a film wrap.”

Bhumi Pednekar plays an IAS official who gets stuck in a haunted house in the film. Durgavati, reportedly, is the remake of the South film Bhaagamathie which starred Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty in the lead role. Durgavati is backed by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra.