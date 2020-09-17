Benji Marshall Wests Tigers to offer off-field role to club legend

Wests Tigers legend Benji Marshall will reportedly be offered a new role at the club following their decision not to re-sign the playmaker to another NRL deal.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Tigers were given clearance by the NRL to offer Marshall an “off-field role” if his playing career ends this season.

There are only two more games left in the regular season for Wests Tigers with the their finals hopes now out of reach in ninth spot on the NRL ladder, six points behind Cronulla.

Earlier this month the club confirmed they would not be renewing Marshall’s contract and with no other NRL club tabling an offer for the 2005 premiership-winner yet, his future remains unclear.

But the Tigers still want Marshall to have a role within the club.

“If it’s something that interests him, it’s something that definitely interests us – keeping him involved in the club,” Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis told the Herald.

“You can’t buy that level of experience, loyalty, dedication and pure genius.

“What he could add to that club off the paddock would, in some ways, perhaps rival what he’s been able to provide on the paddock.

“I for one would like to see him wear the black, white and gold in a civil setting moving forward.

“I spoke to [Tigers CEO] Justin Pascoe this morning and he tells me dispensation has been given to us by the NRL to enable us to speak to Benji about the future.

“You have to be very careful with that. We of course had a very unfortunate episode with Robbie Farah and his ambassador agreement last year.

“We are very careful to ensure there is no possibility of transgression, so those discussions have been held with the NRL to ensure that is a possibility.”

It hasn’t been the fairytale send-off for Marshall that he, Tigers fans, and probably the club too would have wanted.

Marshall said he found out that he wouldn’t be playing another season at the Tigers via the media, he won’t be able to have a home ground farewell in round 20 due to bio-security reasons, and within the team many have publicly expressed their disappointment at the 35-year-old not being given another contract.

If another NRL club does not present an alternative, Marshall has not ruled out a move to the Super League.

“I’m open to everything at the moment,” he said after Wests’ round 18 loss to the Rabbitohs.

“I just want to finish good with the Tigers first and see what happens.”

The exact club role that the Tigers are set to put forward to Marshall is not yet clear, but Hagipantelis said something within “coaching, commercial or marketing” are all possibilities.

“He would value-add to the entire organisation as an ambassador of the club, there is no doubt,” Hagipantelis said.

“I haven’t spoken directly to him about this but he may have coaching aspirations.

“He would have a lot to give, whether that be at junior level to start with or senior level in a specialised role.

“[There’s an] incredible amount he could provide the organisation on and off the field as far as his presence is concerned.”