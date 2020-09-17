Belarus was once a magnet for tech startups, thanks to cheap labor, but protests against Lukashenko and brutal crackdowns could change that (Georgi Kantchev/Wall Street Journal)

Georgi Kantchev / Wall Street Journal:
Belarus was once a magnet for tech startups, thanks to cheap labor, but protests against Lukashenko and brutal crackdowns could change that — Crackdown on protesters urging new elections sours sentiment around the industry; ‘We live in fear,rsquo; — In recent years, cheap labor and political stability …
