Barack Obama Announces November Release for Tell-All Book

The former President of the United States is scheduled to release his first memoir in November, roughly two years after his wife Michelle published her own tome.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is to release the first volume of his memoirs on 17 November (20).

The first volume, titled “A Promised Land“, will hit the shops just two weeks after Obama’s Vice President, Joe Biden, takes on the incumbent, Donald Trump, in the latest presidential election, Obama and his publishers, Penguin Random House, announced Thursday (17Sep20).

In a press release, the book is billed as a “deeply personal account of history in the making” and a “unique and thoughtful exploration of both the awesome reach and the limits of presidential power.”

The former leader of the free world himself says, “There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in A Promised Land I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it; my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made; and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then – and that as a nation we are grappling with still.”

He also says the book will offer his “broader thoughts on how we can heal the divisions in our country going forward and make our democracy work for everybody – a task that won’t depend on any single president, but on all of us as engaged citizens.”

A publication date for the second, and concluding volume of the memoirs, and details of a book tour accompanying the first volume are yet to be announced.

Obama follows his wife Michelle in writing an account of their time in The White House, with her tome, “Becoming“, topping the bestseller charts in 2018.