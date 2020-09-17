Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins to step down when her term ends next year

Article content

Bank of Canada’s senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins will not seek a second term when her current term runs out on May 1, 2021, the central bank said Thursday.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to serve Canadians in this role, and throughout my 20 years at the Bank,” Wilkins said in Bank statement. “My time at the Bank has been the most fulfilling period of my career – a testament to the many dedicated and talented colleagues, both at home and abroad, that I have been fortunate to work with.”

Bank’s board of director will start a search process to select her successor.

