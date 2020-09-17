Aura announces first gold shipment from the Gold Road mine

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA32)(“Aura” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Gold Road mine (“Gold Road”), located in Arizona, USA, today shipped its first lot of gold production since its acquisition at the end of March by Aura Minerals. The total shipped was 582 ounces of gold equivalent, corresponding to approximately one week of production.

Production performance to date is in line with the Company’s expectations and Aura expects Gold Road to declare commercial production in the 4th quarter of 2020.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road gold mine in the United States. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

