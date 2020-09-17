Aspen offers cheap resort rooms as real estate tokens struggle By Cointelegraph

Aspen offers cheap resort rooms as real estate tokens struggle
Despite the broader security token market booming in recent months, real estate tokens appear to be struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
AspenCoin (ASPD), the digital security representing fractional ownership in 19% of a five-star 179-room hotel in Colorado, has announced discounts for token holders who stay at the resort to help boost sales.
