Ashley Tisdale Reveals 1st Pregnancy With Baby Bump Pictures

The ‘Young and Hungry’ alum is showered with congratulatory messages from her friends, including Vanessa Hudgens and Haylie Duff, after announcing that she’s expecting first child with husband Christopher French.

Ashley Tisdale is having a bun in the oven. Adding to the list of celebrities who are getting pregnant amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the former Disney Channel star is expecting her first child with husband Christopher French.

The 35-year-old actress/singer shared the good news via her Instagram post on Thursday, September 17. She shared two photos of her and her hubby posing in what looks like their backyard while she cradled her baby bump.

In one of the images, the couple, who was matching in white, looked down at her baby bump. In the second snap, the soon-to-be parents stared at each other with smile on their faces.

Christopher posted another picture from the same photo shoot on his own Instagram page. He placed his hand on his pregnant wife’s shoulder while she stood in front of him. Both of them let the photos speak for themselves as they left the images captionless.

Ashley and Christopher have since received a lot of congratulatory messages from their friends and followers, including Vanessa Hudgens who left a comment which read, “Just the freaking cutest,” on Ahsley’s post. The “Rent” star also commented on Christopher’s post, “so so happy for u guyssssss. Congratulations.”

Haylie Duff expressed her excitement to see the couple as first-time parents, writing, “Been waiting for this!!! can’t wait! Best mama & papa combo!” while new mom Lea Michele gushed, “So happy for you babe! You’re going to be the best mama!” Emma Roberts, who is currently also expecting her first child with Garrett Hedlund, left some smiling face with heart-eyes emojis.

Ashley and Christopher got engaged in 2013 after dating for over one year. They tied the knot on September 8, 2014 in a small private ceremony held in Santa Barbara, California. Last summer, the “High School Musical” alum talked about not rushing to start a family. “For me, it’s like, it’s okay to not want to start a family right away,” she told PEOPLE. “People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time.”