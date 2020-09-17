Ashley Tisdale And Christopher French Are Having A Baby

From musicals to monitors!
Ashley Tisdale and her husband, musician Christopher French, are expecting their first child together!
The High School Musical alum shared the exciting news earlier today on her Instagram, along with photos of Ashley cradling her baby bump and Christopher looking down at it in admiration.
“Just the freaking cutest,” wrote the 35-year-old actor and singer.
Christopher also shared the baby announcement with his fans with a similar photo.
But that wasn’t the only milestone these two celebrated this month. Ashley and Christopher also commemorated six years of marriage.
The pair tied the knot on Sept. 8, 2014 in front of close family and friends — including her best friend Vanessa Hudgens, who was a bridesmaid.
And like Vanessa sang in HSM, this is the “Start of Something New.” Congratulations to the parents-to-be!
