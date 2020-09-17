Archie Panjabi Reflects on Her Good Wife Emmy Win 10 Years Ago

It’s been 10 years since Archie Panjabi took home Emmy gold.

A decade ago at the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Aug. 29, 2010, the English star won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Kalinda Sharma on the hit CBS series The Good Wife. E! News recently chatted with Panjabi about her new Peacock thriller Departure and couldn’t help reminding her of the achievement given this Sunday’s 2020 Emmys. Funny enough, she didn’t even realize it was the milestone anniversary!

“Thank you for letting me know!” Panjabi laughed during our exclusive chat.



“It was a surprise,” she continued, reflecting on the moment she won. “It was a lovely surprise, and it was the first time I’ve ever been to the Emmys. And I always tell the story of how none of the photographers wanted to take any pictures of me, and then when I won the Emmy they wanted to take a picture. That was quite an enjoyable night.”