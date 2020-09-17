Apple's iOS 14.2 developer beta adds Music Recognition feature in Control Center, using Shazam tech for song identification of audio in apps and the environment (Jay Peters/The Verge)

Jay Peters / The Verge:
Apple’s iOS 14.2 developer beta adds Music Recognition feature in Control Center, using Shazam tech for song identification of audio in apps and the environment — iOS 14.2 can identify songs that are playing inside your apps,nbsp; — Apple bought music recognition app Shazam in 2018 …
