Apple's iOS 14.2 developer beta adds Music Recognition feature in Control Center, using Shazam tech for song identification of audio in apps and the environment (Jay Peters/The Verge)

Jay Peters / The Verge:

Apple’s iOS 14.2 developer beta adds Music Recognition feature in Control Center, using Shazam tech for song identification of audio in apps and the environment  —  iOS 14.2 can identify songs that are playing inside your apps,nbsp; —  Apple bought music recognition app Shazam in 2018 …

