Apollo for Reddit now offers iOS 14 widgets and picture-in-picture support

Apollo, one of most the popular Reddit clients for iOS, has just been updated with iOS 14 widgets and picture-in-picture support, which is now available for iPhone and iPod touch users. Today’s update follows the release of Apollo for Reddit version 1.9 last week with crossposting support, image flair, and more.

Version 1.10 of Apollo for Reddit brings more than 10 widgets that can be added to the Home Screen of the iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. You can choose widgets of different sizes with featured posts, recent posts, feed grid, subreddit shortcuts, and even posts from the popular Showerthoughts subreddit.

The update also enables picture-in-picture for videos, so you can keep watching them even while using another app. Picture-in-picture has been available on the iPad for years, but it was only introduced to the iPhone and iPod touch with iOS 14.

Apollo’s release notes also highlight some of the new features added in version 1.9, such as crossposting support, image flairs, and built-in translations.

Apollo for Reddit is available for free on the App Store with in-app purchases. It requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 12 or later.

