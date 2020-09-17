Anti-Mask Group Storms Florida Target Chanting ‘Take Off Your Mask!!’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A group of anti-maskers stormed a Target store in south Florida while playing the song “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” and yelling at people to take their masks off.

The incident occurred at a Target in Fort Lauderdale.

In the video, the group is seen walking through the store, asking people to take off their masks despite Broward County mandating the use of face coverings in businesses.

