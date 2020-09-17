Anthony Mackie Gets Playful in Photo From ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Set

Marvel Studios

Celebrating his return as the Marvel character after filming shutdown since March, the Falcon/Sam Wilson depicter shares an image of himself suiting up on the Czech Republic set.

Anthony Mackie is celebrating his return to “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” set with a behind-the-scenes photo.

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 15) to share an image of himself suited up as the Falcon/Sam Wilson on the Czech Republic set of the series.

Bosses at Marvel have since confirmed production on the Disney+ show has resumed after it was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The playful photo of Mackie was taken by his co-star Sebastian Stan, who portrays the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes in the series.

Stan posted his own photo on Instagram, featuring the pair several feet away, poking fun at his on-set relationship with Mackie in the caption.

“Friends. Social distancing since November ’19,” he joked.