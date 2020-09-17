Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler expert predictions

Andrew Johns has revealed the theory that has triggered his “bet of the round” should Manly gun Tom Trbojevic return for his side’s clash with the Titans on Saturday afternoon.

Trbojevic has sat out the majority of the season after suffering a serious hamstring injury and then having his recovery pushed back when he broke down in training.

Scroll down to check out Nine’s tipping leaderboard and the full set of Round 19 tips from Joey, Freddy and all our experts!

Tom Trbojevic celebrates a try before getting injured in Manly vs Canberra. (Getty)

The representative star is considered one of the top players in the competition when fit and firing but, now 23, he has had huge problems staying on the field throughout his five-year NRL career.

Trbojevic recently signed a long contract extension understood to be worth north of $1 million-a-season, with that lucrative deal speaking volumes of his value to the club.

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns claims he is worth a whopping extra 14 points to Manly every time he walks onto the field.

“If Turbo plays (the Sea Eagles) are my bet of the round,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & Joey’s Tips.

“It’s a 14-point turnaround, he scores, them he stops them, he sets them up.”

Trbojevic’s NSW coach Brad Fittler added that he had done some research after hearing Johns’ theory, and said that if it is correct, the Sea Eagles are just about guaranteed to win on Saturday.

Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic leaves the field after suffering an injury against Canberra in Round 6. (Getty)

“I did some research last night and if you score 14 points against the Titans, you win,” Fittler said.

“That’s since Round 4 or 5, so they can’t defend more than 14 points at the moment.”

Johns concluded that he was backing the Sea Eagles to win by “13-plus”, with the caveat that Trbojevic would have to be playing for that to be his pick.

On Tuesday afternoon Trbojevic was named on an extended bench by the Sea Eagles and it has not yet been confirmed that the superstar No.1 will be fit to play.

NRL tipping leaderboard (Nine)

Brad Fittler: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights

Andrew Johns: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights

Billy Slater: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights

James Bracey: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights

Tim Elbra: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights

Sterlo: Broncos deserve wooden spoon

Ruan Sims: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Manly, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights

The Mole: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Titans, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights

Peter Sterling: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Titans, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights

Wally Lewis: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights

Allana Ferguson: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Manly, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights

Darren Lockyer: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Broncos, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights

Ben Glover: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights

The Warriors’ best moments and Josh Mansour LIVE: Freddy & the Eighth – Round 19