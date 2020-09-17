Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler expert predictions

Andrew Johns has revealed the theory that has triggered his “bet of the round” should Manly gun Tom Trbojevic return for his side’s clash with the Titans on Saturday afternoon.
Trbojevic has sat out the majority of the season after suffering a serious hamstring injury and then having his recovery pushed back when he broke down in training.
Scroll down to check out Nine’s tipping leaderboard and the full set of Round 19 tips from Joey, Freddy and all our experts!
The representative star is considered one of the top players in the competition when fit and firing but, now 23, he has had huge problems staying on the field throughout his five-year NRL career.
Trbojevic recently signed a long contract extension understood to be worth north of $1 million-a-season, with that lucrative deal speaking volumes of his value to the club.
Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns claims he is worth a whopping extra 14 points to Manly every time he walks onto the field.
“If Turbo plays (the Sea Eagles) are my bet of the round,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & Joey’s Tips.
“It’s a 14-point turnaround, he scores, them he stops them, he sets them up.”
Trbojevic’s NSW coach Brad Fittler added that he had done some research after hearing Johns’ theory, and said that if it is correct, the Sea Eagles are just about guaranteed to win on Saturday.
“I did some research last night and if you score 14 points against the Titans, you win,” Fittler said.
“That’s since Round 4 or 5, so they can’t defend more than 14 points at the moment.”
Johns concluded that he was backing the Sea Eagles to win by “13-plus”, with the caveat that Trbojevic would have to be playing for that to be his pick.
On Tuesday afternoon Trbojevic was named on an extended bench by the Sea Eagles and it has not yet been confirmed that the superstar No.1 will be fit to play.
Brad Fittler: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights
Andrew Johns: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights
Billy Slater: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights
James Bracey: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights
Tim Elbra: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights
Ruan Sims: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Manly, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights
The Mole: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Titans, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights
Peter Sterling: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Titans, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights
Wally Lewis: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights
Allana Ferguson: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Manly, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights
Darren Lockyer: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Broncos, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights
Ben Glover: Rabbitohs, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Storm, Roosters, Raiders, Knights