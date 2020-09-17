Amazon Announces First Recipients of Investments from $2 Billion Climate Pledge Fund

Article content continued

“Electric motors consume half the world’s electricity, making them one of the largest contributors to climate change,” said Ryan Morris, Turntide Technologies Chairman and CEO. “Today, 98% of motors are based on an 1888 design by Nikola Tesla but have been difficult to improve without resorting to expensive materials, including rare earth minerals. Turntide’s mission is to replace the world’s electric motors with optimal efficiency motor systems, an essential step to help companies decrease their carbon footprint and reach their goal of net zero carbon. We share Amazon’s information technology DNA and are excited to have them as partners in tackling climate change.”

To learn more about the Climate Pledge Fund, please visit: https://sustainability.aboutamazon.com/about/climate-pledge-fund.

