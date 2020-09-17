Allegations of deception cast shadow over Nikola’s lofty aims

Article content continued

But there was a bigger problem: ZapGo’s technology.

Volta Energy Technologies, the venture capital firm led by Jeff Chamberlain, former head of the U.S. government’s top battery lab, passed “hard and quick” on in the company last year.

Less than three weeks after signing the ZapGo deal, Nikola trumpeted “details of its new battery,” which would double the range of electric cars to 600 miles. On Monday it said a deal with a university was the source of the battery, not ZapGo. But the battery breakthrough is yet to appear.

“What do they have technically?” Chamberlain said. “As far as I know, nothing. And if they do, they should tell people about it.”

Attention has inevitably turned to Milton, the focus of the short report.

A past venture called dHybrid that fitted trucks to run on a mix of diesel and clean natural gas was sued by its largest customer after failing to deliver even half the number of working prototypes promised. A potential US$200-million deal evaporated with the lawsuit.

Investors in dHybrid lost money, a former business partner told the FT, describing Milton in starkly critical terms.

Stakeholders have pointed to Russell’s calming presence as a foil to Milton’s ebullience.

“He is a very strong operator, there were very healthy checks and balances between the two,” said one investor. “If Trevor has 100 ideas, Russell said, ‘let’s do these 10 really well’.”

Milton told his Twitter followers on Friday he was laying off the messaging service following legal advice, only to post four times later that evening, including saying he was “pissed” at the allegations.