A’ja Wilson wins WNBA MVP

As noted by the league’s official website, Wilson earned 43 of a possible 47 first-place votes and 458 total voting points. Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart finished second with 308 points.

Wilson, who won 2018 Rookie of the Year, led the WNBA in blocks (2.0) and was second in the league in scoring (20.5 points). She also tallied 8.5 rebounds per game, led the league in free throws attempted (151) and made (118), and tallied seven double-doubles.

The Aces finished the regular season at 18-4 and with the top seed in the postseason tournament.