Actor Charlie Sheen Denies Having Anything To Do With Denise Richards ‘RHOBH’ Exit

Charlie Sheen, the ex-husband of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is denying that he is the reason she quit the show.

“She does what she wants in these matters,” he told Page Six through his publicist Jeffrey Ballard, but he added, “And I applaud her decision of ‘one and done.'”

According to Bravo, Denise walked away from the show because the network wouldn’t pay her as much money as she wanted to re-up her contract for a third season. Denise says she walked away without even trying to negotiate because of the disastrous second season.

The enter season centered around her alleged lesbian affair with Brandi Glanville. Brandi recently went into detail about the alleged hook up, calling Denise “sexually aggressive.” She claims they hooked up more than once.

Denise has always denied sleeping with Brandi and even claimed on the show that Brandi had told her that she had hooked up with at least one of the other cast members.