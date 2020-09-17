A Continuous Journey of Digital Transformation, Alibaba Cloud and Its Global Customers at Apsara 2020

Article content continued

Integrate the marketplace, offline and online

WEMART is one of the largest Asian supermarket chains in the Middle East. Its bricks and mortar storefronts have been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, while its online business volume has increased sharply, pressuring the company to better consolidate its offline and online resources and accelerate its digital transformation.

To power its next phase of growth, WEMART chose to tie up with Alibaba Cloud, which offered a comprehensive online-to-offline shopping solution that combines the strengths of an in-store experience with digital marketing, supporting the operation flow by managing payment gateways, transaction processing and customer membership. In addition, the customer experience was enhanced by other features that came with the solution. For example, the AliMe chatbot, an AI-powered virtual assistant, can handle 60-70% of consumer queries and after-sales service requests on a 24/7 basis, narrowing the communication gap between the retailer and its buyers and greatly improving both operational efficiency and consumer responsiveness.

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (alibabacloud.com), the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is among the world’s top three IaaS providers, according to Gartner. It is also the largest provider of public cloud services in China, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, start-ups, corporations and public services. Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services Partner of the International Olympic Committee.

