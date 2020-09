2020 SEC Soccer Preseason Watch List

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

With the start of the 2020 soccer season beginning on Friday, September 18, the Southeastern Conference has unveiled its soccer coaches’ preseason watch list.

Over the last years, the SEC has earned 63 NCAA Tournament bids – an average of seven per year – with all 14 member institutions making at least one appearance during that span. Eight different SEC teams have advanced to the Round of 16 since 2013 and the league has placed teams in the NCAA quarterfinals in each of the last six seasons.

Alabama

Brynn Martin – Defender

Riley Mattingly – Forward

Reyna Reyes – Midfielder/Defender

Casey Wertz – Forward

Arkansas

Parker Goins – Forward

Bryana Hunter – Defender

Taylor Malham – Forward/Midfielder

Anna Podojil – Forward

Haley VanFossen – Defender

Auburn

Sarah Houchin – Defender

Alyssa Malonson – Defender

Sydney Richards – Forward/Midfielder

Florida

Kit Loferski – Midfielder/Forward

Parker Roberts – Midfielder

Deanne Rose – Forward

Georgia

Abby Boyan – Midfielder

Kayla Bruster – Defender

Chloe Chapman – Forward

Cecily Stoute – Defender

Emory Wegener – Goalkeeper

Kentucky

Marissa Bosco – Forward

Brooke Littman – Goalkeeper

Jordan Rhodes – Forward

Hannah Richardson – Forward

LSU

Tinaya Alexander – Forward

Shannon Cooke – Defender

Maddie Moreau – Midfielder

Chiara Ritchie-Williams – Defender

Ole Miss

Channing Foster – Forward/Midfielder

Molly Martin – Midfielder/Forward

Sydney Michalak – Defender/Forward

Ashley Orkus – Goalkeeper

Haleigh Stackpole – Midfielder

Mississippi State

Miranda Carrasco – Defender

Onyi Echegini – Forward

Niah Jonson – Midfielder

Andrea Tyrell – Defender

Missouri

Momola Adesanmi – Defender

Julissa Cisneros – Forward

Cassidy Nurnberger – Midfielder

Lindsey Whitmore – Midfielder

South Carolina

Lauren Chang – Midfielder

Samantha Chang – Midfielder

Ryan Gareis – Forward

Jyllissa Harris – Midfielder

Anna Patten – Defender

Luciana Zullo – Forward

Tennessee

Erin Gilroy – Forward

Lindsey Romig – Goalkeeper

Brooke Wilson – Midfielder/Forward

Texas A,amp;M

Macie Kolb – Defender

Jimena Lopez – Defender

Addie McCain – Midfielder

Katie Smith – Defender

Taylor Ziemer – Midfielder

Vanderbilt

Leila Azari – Midfielder/Forward

Maddie Elwell – Midfielder/Forward

Haley Hopkins – Forward

Raegan Kelley – Midfielder/Forward

Ella Shamburger – Defender