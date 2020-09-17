13,000 DeFi users have already claimed Uniswap’s new UNI token By Cointelegraph

13,000 DeFi users have already claimed Uniswap’s new UNI token
Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Uniswap’s governance protocol token UNI went live on earlier today. The community showed immediate support for the new token with Uniswap’s Twitter announcement garnering over 1.2 thousand likes in the first 90 minutes.
150 million UNI, or 15% of the token’s supply, is now available to be claimed by anyone who has used the platform. Synthetix founder Kain Warwick called the move a “galaxy brain move,” adding that this will be “the best token distribution we have ever seen.”
