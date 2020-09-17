10 fans told to quarantine after COVID-19 case at Chiefs opener

Ten fans who attended the Chiefs’ home opener have been told to quarantine for 10 after coming into contact with a fan who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chiefs were one of just two teams that allowed fans Week 1, with about 16,000 in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium for their win over the Texans. The fan who tested positive reportedly was in box seats, and the 10 fans who were in the same “pod” are being asked to quarantine for 10 days.

“The individual and the individual’s group were seated in the lower level of the stadium,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “By design, the stadium’s COVID protocol plan limited potential exposure to a single seating zone within the stadium. All staff with known interactions with the positive case were required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including a mask. Additionally, the protocols in place at the stadium require all attendees to be wearing masks inside the stadium.”

While there was a fan who tested positive, it looks like the NFL’s safety protocols were effective for the teams, as there were no positive COVID-19 tests for all players, coaches and team personnel for both the Texans and Chiefs. A groundskeeper tested positive, but as a “Tier 3 Person,” he was not near the players in any capacity.

This is good news for the NFL as the league tries to complete its season without implementing any sort of bubble strategy, like what the NBA has done down in Orlando. Instead, the NFL has been relying on consistent testing and strict safety protocols to keep league members from contracting and spreading the coronavirus.