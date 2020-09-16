Zara owner Inditex returns to profit in second-quarter By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Staff wearing protective mask waits for customers at the entrance of a Zara store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur

MADRID () – Fashion retailer Inditex (MC:), owner of Zara, returned to quarterly profit in the three months from May to July but reported sales down 31% on the year-ago period as virus-wary consumers stayed away from city centre shopping districts.

The owner of Massimo Dutti and Bershka said 98% of its stores were open again. Looking to the new financial period, it said sales in store and online were 11% lower at constant exchange rates from Aug. 1 to Sept. 6 from the year-ago period.

Shares closed 5% higher on Tuesday after Swedish rival H,amp;M (ST:) beat quarterly profit forecasts as it bounced back faster than expected from the pandemic-induced slump. Inditex’s stock has fallen 24% in the year so far.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR