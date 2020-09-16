Your Wednesday Briefing

How Europe coexists with the coronavirus

Having abandoned hopes of eradicating the virus or developing a vaccine quickly, Europeans have largely gone back to work and school, leading lives as normally as possible even as the possibility of a second wave haunts the continent.

Europeans are putting to use the lessons from the pandemic’s initial phase: the need to wear masks and practice social distancing, the importance of testing and contact tracing, the critical advantages of reacting nimbly and locally. All of those measures are intended to prevent the kind of national lockdowns that crippled economies this year. “We are in a living-with-the-virus phase,” said Roberto Speranza, the health minister of Italy.

It’s a very different story across the English Channel, however. With a second wave imminent, Britain is undergoing a testing crisis, in which the country cannot meet current demand and labs are overwhelmed with unprocessed samples. The reopening of schools and businesses now hangs in the balance.