Your Thursday Briefing

India’s coronavirus cases pass 5 million

Less than a month after hitting the three-million mark, India’s overall caseload has surpassed five million, making it the world’s second-largest outbreak, behind only that of the U.S.

The country’s seven-day average of new daily cases surpassed 90,000 for nearly a week.

More than 82,000 of the country’s virus patients have died, far fewer deaths per capita than many other countries. Record-keeping varies across countries, so comparisons are uncertain, but doctors say the lower death rate reflects India’s younger and leaner population. Here are our live updates and maps of the pandemic.

In other developments: