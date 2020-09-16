You can now send email right from your Ethereum address By Cointelegraph

You can now send email right from your Ethereum address



Unstoppable Domains has introduced a new feature — Unstoppable email. Now anyone who owns a domain with a .crypto extension can send email signed by the (ETH) private key that controls it. This is reminiscent of how the old cypherpunks used to sign their emails with PGP keys. In the 1990s, an early (BTC) adopter Hal Finney helped develop Pretty Good Privacy or PGP, which allowed users to encrypt various digital mediums, including emails.

Unstoppable Domains co-founder Bradley Kam told Cointelegraph that the email service is not decentralized and is provided through ETHMail Webmail. For now, the service is available for free, and one does not even need to own a .crypto domain to send an email. However, the added benefit for Unstoppable Domain users is that since the email is signed with a private key, it guarantees that the email comes from the specified domain owner:

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph