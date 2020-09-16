Yellopain Remixed His Viral Voting Song As He Continues To Use His Music To Lead People To The Polls This November

TSR Updatez: Yellopain has not let up in his mission to get the people to the polls.

His viral song about voting, which doubled as a U.S. government lesson, was a response to all the people out there who feel their vote doesn’t count.

The Ohio rapper remixed his song–which breaks down the three branches of government on the local, state and federal levels–and collaborated with the talented Sevyn Streeter to continue to educate people about the importance of voting ahead of November’s presidential election.

But what Yellopain crucially points out is that people must read up on local officials and state representatives running for office as those are the politicians who make the laws that affect us on our day-to-day. Take a listen to his song “My Vote Will Count” and let us know your voting plan for this November!

