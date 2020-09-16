Yankees reinstate Judge from IL

All rise.

One day after the New York Yankees welcomed slugger Giancarlo Stanton and third baseman Gio Urshela back from the injured list, the club confirmed on Wednesday that outfielder Aaron Judge has been activated off IL.

As noted by the team’s official website, the 28-year-old has twice completed stints on IL due to a right calf strain. Judge hasn’t played since he aggravated the injury during an Aug. 26 game against the Atlanta Braves.

Across 18 games this season, Judge is hitting .292 with home runs, 20 RBI and a 1.081 OPS.

The Bronx Bombers began Wednesday at 27-21 and fifth in the American League postseason seedings. New York faces the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday and Thursday before traveling for a three-game tilt against rivals the Boston Red Sox.

Boston (18-31) is in last place in the AL East.