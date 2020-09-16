Yamana Gold Announces the Appointment of UK Brokers and Provides Update on Listing Process

This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Rules and not a prospectus and not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any shares referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the prospectus (the “Prospectus”) that will be published by Yamana Gold Inc. in connection with the proposed admission of its common shares to the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc (the “London Stock Exchange” or “LSE”) (together, “Admission”). Once approved, the Prospectus will be available on the Company’s website: www.yamana.com.

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) announces that it continues to advance its London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) listing and expects the Company’s common shares to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to begin trading on the LSE’s Main Market before the Company reports its third quarter results which is expected in late October. Yamana has formally engaged Peel Hunt LLP and Joh. Berenberg Gossler & Co. KG as its nominated United Kingdom (“UK”) brokers, both of which have a significant presence in the UK and wider European market, and a fundamental understanding of mining companies and the value proposition that these companies represent. The Company is also evaluating the selection of a third broker, and amongst the factors being considered are the possible benefits of a larger, international broker which still has a significant presence in the UK and wider European market. The appointment of corporate brokers in the UK will provide Yamana with a strong local presence by representatives with knowledge of the Company and mining industry, the objective being to ensure that Yamana becomes the ‘investment of choice’ in London for those looking for exposure to gold via an investment in a gold mining company with high-quality assets in the Americas, a strong and sustainable dividend, and proper management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. The corporate brokers will also provide support to the Company as it endeavours to establish and improve liquidity on the LSE’s Main Market, and allow Yamana to expand its share register following access to an enlarged investor base.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

