Why Rain Valdez Is Creating Trans Roles No One Else Will

While we await the results of Valdez’s category, which will be revealed during night four of the Creative Arts Emmys on Thursday, Sept. 19, get to know the trailblazer a bit better with her thought-provoking responses to our Emmy First-Timers Club questionnaire.

Whose performances inspired you to become an actor?

I grew up loving romantic comedies. So anything Julia Roberts or Sandra Bullock did, I acted out in my bedroom. I also loved Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday. She cut her hair short and ran around being very adventurous while hiding this secret. It reminded me so much of myself and of my secrets. I remember thinking, “I can do that.” So I cut my hair really short, which got me into a lot of trouble with my mom. But I didn’t care, I wanted to be Audrey.

What was the last non-acting job you held?

Prior to COVID, I was working with a prominent director, which helped me learn so much more about the industry. I also teach the first and only LGBTQ+ acting class in Los Angeles. So when I’m not acting, I love teaching. In terms of non-industry-related jobs, I haven’t needed to wait tables or cater in a little while, which feels good. Those types of jobs are so great though, because of that flexibility it allows you to go on auditions. I’m very grateful to have had those jobs.