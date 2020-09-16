Which pro teams have never won a championship?

Every professional athlete has a goal of winning a title. At the end of the season, only one team gets to hoist the trophy. Most NHL, NFL, NBA, and MLB teams have won a title, but not all of them. Some have gotten close, agonizingly close, but haven’t quite done it just yet. Here are the teams that have not won the current championship of their respective league. That means we are only including teams that have won a Super Bowl, not teams that won NFL or AFL titles before that or any ABA titles or anything of that ilk.